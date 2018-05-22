Trump tegen journaliste: "Ik roep 'fake news', zodat niemand jullie gelooft"
Stahl was dinsdag aanwezig op de Deadline Club, een jaarlijkse prijsuitreiking voor journalisten. Daar vertelde ze aan Judy Woodruff van het nieuwsprogramma PBS Newshour over een gesprek dat ze samen met haar baas had met Trump in de Trump Tower, voorafgaand aan het interview dat ze van hem afnam in 2016.
"Er waren geen camera's", zei Stahl over het moment waarop ze de president-elect confronteerde met zijn niet-aflatende aanvallen op journalisten. "En ik zei: weet je, het wordt afgezaagd. Waarom doe je dit? Je doet het opnieuw en opnieuw en het is saai, het is tijd dat je er een eind aan maakt. Je hebt de nominatie gewonnen."
"En hij zei: Weet je waarom ik het doe? Ik doe het om jullie allemaal in diskrediet te brengen en te vernederen, zodat niemand jullie zal geloven wanneer jullie negatieve verhalen over me schrijven. Dat zei hij", aldus Stahl, "dus denk daar maar even over na".
Wow. Lesley Stahl, speaking at the Deadline Club Awards, says she once asked Trump why he continues to relentlessly attack the press. link
His answer: “I do it to discredit you all and demean you all so that when you write negative stories about me, no one will believe you." pic.twitter.com/YVvDTD0Pm9
Reeds tijdens zijn campagne omschreef Trump grote nieuwszenders herhaaldelijk als nepnieuws en hij blijft die woorden ook vandaag nog herhaaldelijk gebruiken, vooral in tweets en tijdens campagnebijeenkomsten. Zo omschrijft hij het onderzoek naar de mogelijke samenzwering tussen de Trumpcampagne en Rusland steevast als 'fake news'.
Despite the disgusting, illegal and unwarranted Witch Hunt, we have had the most successful first 17 month Administration in U.S. history - by far! Sorry to the Fake News Media and “Haters,” but that’s the way it is! link
The so-called leaks coming out of the White House are a massive over exaggeration put out by the Fake News Media in order to make us look as bad as possible. With that being said, leakers are traitors and cowards, and we will find out who they are! link
The Fake News is going crazy making up false stories and using only unnamed sources (who don’t exist). They are totally unhinged, and the great success of this Administration is making them do and say things that even they can’t believe they are saying. Truly bad people! link
