Trump tegen journaliste: "Ik roep 'fake news', zodat niemand jullie gelooft"

    • kv
  • Bron: Buzzfeed News
AP
De Amerikaanse tv-journaliste Lesley Stahl, die Donald Trump vlak na de presidentsverkiezingen van november 2016 als eerste wist te strikken voor een interview, zegt dat Trump haar persoonlijk vertelde dat hij de term "fake news" opzettelijk gebruikt om nieuwsmedia in diskrediet te brengen.

Stahl was dinsdag aanwezig op de Deadline Club, een jaarlijkse prijsuitreiking voor journalisten. Daar vertelde ze aan Judy Woodruff van het nieuwsprogramma PBS Newshour over een gesprek dat ze samen met haar baas had met Trump in de Trump Tower, voorafgaand aan het interview dat ze van hem afnam in 2016.

"Er waren geen camera's", zei Stahl over het moment waarop ze de president-elect confronteerde met zijn niet-aflatende aanvallen op journalisten. "En ik zei: weet je, het wordt afgezaagd. Waarom doe je dit? Je doet het opnieuw en opnieuw en het is saai, het is tijd dat je er een eind aan maakt. Je hebt de nominatie gewonnen."

"En hij zei: Weet je waarom ik het doe? Ik doe het om jullie allemaal in diskrediet te brengen en te vernederen, zodat niemand jullie zal geloven wanneer jullie negatieve verhalen over me schrijven. Dat zei hij", aldus Stahl, "dus denk daar maar even over na".

Reeds tijdens zijn campagne omschreef Trump grote nieuwszenders herhaaldelijk als nepnieuws en hij blijft die woorden ook vandaag nog herhaaldelijk gebruiken, vooral in tweets en tijdens campagnebijeenkomsten. Zo omschrijft hij het onderzoek naar de mogelijke samenzwering tussen de Trumpcampagne en Rusland steevast als 'fake news'.

