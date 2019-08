Trump retweet complottheorie die Clintons linkt aan dood van Jeffrey Epstein

Trump is the president.

Videos and pictures of trump partying with Epstein everywhere.

So, trump is the one in power, but somehow the Clintons are responsible for Epstein's death.



How the fuck does that make any sense to anyone?

Y’all are so dumb mothafuckers#TrumpBodyCount

Chicano Marine 🇲🇽🇺🇸🧩(@ kingsrush)