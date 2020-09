Trump: “Ook zonder vaccin zal corona weggaan, door groepsmentaliteit”

This is the key point. Everyone on Twitter is mocking Trump's misstatement ("herd mentality" v "herd immunity"). That's a goof.



But if Trump's strategy is to simply let the virus "run its course," that could mean 2m deaths in the next 12 months. That's the real headline. https://t.co/RxeTWUMDfl

Ronald Klain(@ RonaldKlain)