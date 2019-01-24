Trump houdt 'State of the Union' pas na einde shutdown

De Amerikaanse president Donald Trump zal de State of the Union toch pas houden als de shutdown voorbij is. De toespraak wordt ook, zoals gebruikelijk, in het Huis van Afgevaardigden gehouden, laat Trump weten in een bericht op Twitter.

De Democratische voorzitter van het Huis van Afgevaardigden, Nancy Pelosi, had eerder op de dag in een brief geschreven dat ze niet toestaat dat Trump zijn rede houdt totdat de problemen rond de overheidsfinanciering zijn opgelost. Trump kondigde daarop een alternatieve State of the Union aan, maar daar ziet hij nu van af.

“Ik kijk er naar uit om in de nabije toekomst een ‘geweldige’ State of the Union-toespraak te geven!”, aldus Trump.

