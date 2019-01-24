Trump houdt 'State of the Union' pas na einde shutdown
De Democratische voorzitter van het Huis van Afgevaardigden, Nancy Pelosi, had eerder op de dag in een brief geschreven dat ze niet toestaat dat Trump zijn rede houdt totdat de problemen rond de overheidsfinanciering zijn opgelost. Trump kondigde daarop een alternatieve State of the Union aan, maar daar ziet hij nu van af.
“Ik kijk er naar uit om in de nabije toekomst een ‘geweldige’ State of the Union-toespraak te geven!”, aldus Trump.
As the Shutdown was going on, Nancy Pelosi asked me to give the State of the Union Address. I agreed. She then changed her mind because of the Shutdown, suggesting a later date. This is her prerogative - I will do the Address when the Shutdown is over. I am not looking for an.... link
....alternative venue for the SOTU Address because there is no venue that can compete with the history, tradition and importance of the House Chamber. I look forward to giving a “great” State of the Union Address in the near future! link
