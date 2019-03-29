Trump dreigt grens met Mexico volgende week te sluiten: “Ze pakken alleen maar ons geld aan”

  • Bron: Belga
Donald Trump.
AP Donald Trump.
Trump Donald Trump heeft andermaal gedreigd met de sluiting van de grens met Mexico. "Als Mexico niet elke illegale migratie naar de VS via onze zuidelijke grens onmiddellijk stopt, zal ik de grens of grote delen ervan volgende week sluiten", schrijft de Amerikaanse president op Twitter. "Het is zo gemakkelijk voor Mexico om iets te doen aan illegale migratie, maar zij pakken gewoon ons geld aan en praten alleen maar.”

Gisteren had Trump in een tweet ook al scherp uitgehaald naar de Mexicaanse regering. Ook toen overwoog hij al om de grens te sluiten.

De Mexicaanse president Andrés Manuel López Obrador heeft begrip voor de kritiek van Washington. "Het is legitiem dat ze het oneens zijn en deze klachten uiten", klonk het. "We zullen helpen waar we kunnen. Wij willen geen ruzie met de Amerikaanse regering.”

Noodtoestand
Trump had de voorbije maanden verschillende keren gedreigd met de sluiting van de grens, zonder het echt te menen. Hij klaagt al jaren over de situatie en had al in de verkiezingscampagne van 2016 beloofd om daar een muur te bouwen om de illegale migratie, drugssmokkel en mensenhandel te beteugelen. 

Trump spreekt van een ernstige crisis aan de grens, critici noemen dat standpunt serieus overdreven. Medio februari had hij de noodtoestand uitgeroepen aan de grens met Mexico om zonder goedkeuring van het Congres de bouw van een muur te kunnen financieren.

