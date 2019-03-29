Trump dreigt grens met Mexico volgende week te sluiten: “Ze pakken alleen maar ons geld aan”
Gisteren had Trump in een tweet ook al scherp uitgehaald naar de Mexicaanse regering. Ook toen overwoog hij al om de grens te sluiten.
De Mexicaanse president Andrés Manuel López Obrador heeft begrip voor de kritiek van Washington. "Het is legitiem dat ze het oneens zijn en deze klachten uiten", klonk het. "We zullen helpen waar we kunnen. Wij willen geen ruzie met de Amerikaanse regering.”
Noodtoestand
Trump had de voorbije maanden verschillende keren gedreigd met de sluiting van de grens, zonder het echt te menen. Hij klaagt al jaren over de situatie en had al in de verkiezingscampagne van 2016 beloofd om daar een muur te bouwen om de illegale migratie, drugssmokkel en mensenhandel te beteugelen.
Trump spreekt van een ernstige crisis aan de grens, critici noemen dat standpunt serieus overdreven. Medio februari had hij de noodtoestand uitgeroepen aan de grens met Mexico om zonder goedkeuring van het Congres de bouw van een muur te kunnen financieren.
The DEMOCRATS have given us the weakest immigration laws anywhere in the World. Mexico has the strongest, & they make more than $100 Billion a year on the U.S. Therefore, CONGRESS MUST CHANGE OUR WEAK IMMIGRATION LAWS NOW, & Mexico must stop illegals from entering the U.S.... link
....through their country and our Southern Border. Mexico has for many years made a fortune off of the U.S., far greater than Border Costs. If Mexico doesn’t immediately stop ALL illegal immigration coming into the United States throug our Southern Border, I will be CLOSING..... link
....the Border, or large sections of the Border, next week. This would be so easy for Mexico to do, but they just take our money and “talk.” Besides, we lose so much money with them, especially when you add in drug trafficking etc.), that the Border closing would be a good thing! link
