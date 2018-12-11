Trump: “Desnoods laat ik de muur bouwen door het leger”

    • SVM
  • Bron: Belga
Donald Trump.
AP Donald Trump.
De muur die Donald Trump wil laten bouwen op de grens met Mexico blijft een bron van ergernis tussen het staatshoofd en de Democraten. De Amerikaanse president zei dat hij desnoods het leger de rest van de muur wil laten bouwen als het Congres er geen geld voor vrijmaakt.

Later dreigde hij met een stop op de regeringsuitgaven (shutdown) als hij geen overeenstemming bereikt met de Democraten over de muur. Trump zou 25 miljard dollar nodig hebben voor de muur die migranten buiten de deur moet houden.

Via Twitter herinnerde Trump de Democraten eraan dat die in 2006 voor een muur stemden. “Vandaag willen zij geen grensbeveiliging meer”, constateerde hij. Als de Democraten hem niet genoeg steun geven, dreigt hij er nu dus mee de ontbrekende stukken door het leger te laten aanleggen. Daarmee zou hij het Congres omzeilen.

