Trump benoemt Patrick Shanahan tot nieuwe minister van Defensie

Patrick Shanahan
EPA Patrick Shanahan
De Amerikaanse president Donald Trump heeft Patrick Shanahan benoemd tot de nieuwe minister van Defensie. Dat kondigde het staatshoofd zelf aan op Twitter. Shanahan wordt vanaf 1 januari de opvolger van James Mattis. De voormalige marinegeneraal nam ontslag uit onvrede met de beslissing van Trump om de Amerikaanse troepen uit Syrië terug te trekken.
