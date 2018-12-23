Trump benoemt Patrick Shanahan tot nieuwe minister van Defensie
De Amerikaanse president Donald Trump heeft Patrick Shanahan benoemd tot de nieuwe minister van Defensie. Dat kondigde het staatshoofd zelf aan op Twitter. Shanahan wordt vanaf 1 januari de opvolger van James Mattis. De voormalige marinegeneraal nam ontslag uit onvrede met de beslissing van Trump om de Amerikaanse troepen uit Syrië terug te trekken.
I am pleased to announce that our very talented Deputy Secretary of Defense, Patrick Shanahan, will assume the title of Acting Secretary of Defense starting January 1, 2019. Patrick has a long list of accomplishments while serving as Deputy, & previously Boeing. He will be great! link
