Treinen Kanaaltunnel kampen met aircoproblemen: lange vertragingen
Aan beide zijden van de tunnel was het lang aanschuiven geblazen, in temperaturen van zo'n 30 graden. In Folkestone is die wachttijd intussen opgelopen tot vijf uur, zo meldt de uitbater op Twitter. De problemen hebben Eurotunnel ertoe genoopt bepaalde tickets voor morgen te annuleren.
If your planning on going to France today, don’t bother. 2 hours and still not passed check in. #eurotunnel pic.twitter.com/BOdicvRx8J link
Eurotunnel cancels tickets after air-conditioning failure https://t.co/lREf0Mqy9f pic.twitter.com/hytGDWuqgD link
Boarding chaos at #eurotunnel. At least the dogs & kids are getting cooled down! pic.twitter.com/cgD6LpXtQu link
Problems with air conditioning on @Eurotunnel trains have led to delays of more than five hours at Folkestone. Passengers did what they could to stay cool, with staff opening water hydrants for children and pets to enjoy. pic.twitter.com/HCdNUVtPys link
