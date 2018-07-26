Treinen Kanaaltunnel kampen met aircoproblemen: lange vertragingen

Aircoproblemen op de pendeltreinen van de Kanaaltunnel zorgen voor lange files en beperkte capaciteit. Dat meldt uitbater Eurotunnel. De problemen zullen tot morgen nazinderen.

Aan beide zijden van de tunnel was het lang aanschuiven geblazen, in temperaturen van zo'n 30 graden. In Folkestone is die wachttijd intussen opgelopen tot vijf uur, zo meldt de uitbater op Twitter. De problemen hebben Eurotunnel ertoe genoopt bepaalde tickets voor morgen te annuleren. 

