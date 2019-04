Tien jaar na verwoestende aardbeving is Italiaanse stad L'Aquila nog niet volledig heropgebouwd

A procession through the town, a ritual that is repeated every year in the night between 5 and 6 April to commemorate the 309 earthquake victims of 2009. The Gran Fondo L'Aquila was born and is found in the spirit of solidarity of its town, too especially on this night.#GFAQ pic.twitter.com/IxHIbOkI4b

Granfondo L'Aquila(@ granfondoaq)