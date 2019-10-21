Te koop: het superjacht waar Kylie Jenner onlangs haar verjaardag op vierde, voormalige eigenaar op de vlucht Lex de Bruijn

21 oktober 2019

12u01

Bron: AD.nl 0 Het ruim 90 meter lange superjacht ‘Tranquility’, dat gebouwd werd bij scheepswerf Oceanco in het Nederlandse Alblasserdam, staat te koop. Scheepsmakelaar Camper and Nicholsons heeft het schip op zijn website geplaatst. Het is niet duidelijk wat het schuitje moet kosten.

Het enorme schip, vroeger bekend onder de naam ‘Equanimity’, werd na de bouw in Nederland gekocht door zakenman Low Taek Jho met geld uit het Maleisische staatsfonds 1MDB, dat de spil is in een groot schandaal in Maleisië. Low, die door de Maleisische en Amerikaanse autoriteiten wordt gezocht, heeft naar verluidt 250 miljoen dollar voor het jacht betaald.

1,1, miljoen voor een weekje varen

Het schip werd begin dit jaar in beslag genomen en daarna verkocht voor 126 miljoen dollar aan casinobedrijf Genting Malaysia Berhad. Het jacht is ook te huur. Een weekje varen kost 1,1 miljoen euro. Onlangs zou realityster Kylie Jenner haar 22e verjaardag op de boot hebben gevierd.



Het interieur van het schip is bekleed met marmer en bladgoud. Daarnaast bevinden zich aan boord een spa, sauna, zwembad, bioscoop en een helikopterplatform.

Op de vlucht

De voormalig eigenaar van het luxueuze jacht, Low Taek Jho, is op dit moment voortvluchtig. Hij wordt ervan verdacht het brein te zijn achter een van de grootste fraudeschandalen in Maleisië ooit. Via allerlei slinkse constructies sluisde hij geld weg, waarmee hij onder meer peperdure schilderijen van Monet en Van Gogh kocht.

De schatrijke rokkenjager, die overigens eens probeerde om topmodel Miranda Kerr voor zich te winnen door haar juwelen ter waarde van acht miljoen dollar te schenken, heeft naar eigen zeggen geen wetten overtreden. Toch is hij op dit moment ondergedoken, naar verluidt bevindt hij zich ergens in China.