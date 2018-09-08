Tattoo-actie van Russische Domino's Pizza loopt uit de hand kv

08 september 2018

00u02

Bron: BBC 0 Domino's Pizza pakte in Rusland uit met een bijzondere campagne: wie het logo van de pizzaketen op een zichtbare plaats op zijn lichaam liet tatoeëren, zou honderd jaar lang honderd gratis pizza's per jaar krijgen. De actie barstte echter al snel uit haar voegen, waardoor de fastfoodketen zich genoodzaakt zag om ze een halt toe te roepen.

Domino's kondigde de campagne aan op sociale media. Wie zo gek was om het logo te laten tatoeëren, zou een certificaat krijgen om een hele eeuw lang 100 gratis pizza's te krijgen. Goed voor 10.000 pizza's in totaal, althans voor wie de gemiddelde levensverwachting flink overschrijdt.

Al snel doken er op Russische sociale media foto's op van honderden mensen die gebruik wilden maken van de actie. Nadat honderden berichten verschenen op Instagram, Facebook en het Russische socialemediakanaal VKontakte, zag Domino's zich echter genoodzaakt om strikte regels voor de deelname op te leggen.

De keten besloot dat enkel "de eerste 350 mensen" die een foto van hun tatoeage op sociale media postten de gratis maaltijden zouden ontvangen. Ze meldden erbij dat de tattoo in kleur of zwartwit mocht zijn, maar minstens twee centimeter groot moest zijn. Daarnaast publiceerde Domino's ook een foto die verduidelijkte wat er verstaan werd onder "zichtbare plaatsen" op het lichaam.

De foto's bleven echter binnenstromen. Fans bleken tal van creatieve en minder creatieve manieren te verzinnen om het logo op hun lichaam te laten vereeuwigen.

Al snel bereikte de actie haar limiet van 350 deelnemers. "Vrienden, we hebben al 350 deelnemers!" schreef Domino's op Facebook. "We nemen geen nieuwe tatoeages meer aan! Als je bij een tatoeëerder bent en tattoos laat zetten, dan zullen we je opnemen in de deelnemerslijst. Maar we verwachten de foto's vandaag voor 12 uur. Aan wie zijn tatoeage later laat zetten, raden we aan om de afspraak te annuleren, omdat we je helaas niet zullen kunnen opnemen."