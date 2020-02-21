Surfer in Florida omsingeld door tientallen haaien: “Ik was doodsbang en peddelde zo snel ik kon naar het strand.” Michelle Desmet

21 februari 2020

11u10

Bron: CNN 1 Op New Smyrna Beach, Florida schrok Jeremy Johnston (33) zich deze week een hoedje. Hij werd omsingeld door tientallen haaien en repte zich uit het water. Toen hij nadien de beelden bekeek die zijn drone maakte, besefte hij pas waaraan hij was ontsnapt. New Smyrna Beach wordt niet voor niks “shark bite capital of the world” genoemd.

Op New Smyrna Beach in Florida, tevens een waar walhalla voor haaien, werd dinsdag een surfer opgeschrikt door tientallen haaien. De zwartpunthaai komt vaak voor op die plaats.

De 33-jarige Jeremy Johnston besefte niet hoeveel haaien rond hem circuleerden tot hij de beelden bekeek die zijn drone maakte. De surfer was al zenuwachtig toen hij het water inging maar was zich toen van geen kwaad bewust. “Het weer en de golven waren ideaal dus ik besliste om er volledig voor te gaan.”

“Shark bite capital of the world”

“Ik peddelde met mijn handen in het ondiepe water omdat ik zoveel schrik had”, vertelt Jeremy. “Ik had maar enkele minuten gesurft vooraleer ik terug op het vaste land stond.” Bij het bekijken van de beelden van zijn drone, kon hij zijn ogen niet geloven. Tientallen haaien circuleerden slechts enkele minuten geleden rond hem. “Ik riep dat iedereen uit het water moest en toonde de beelden aan enkele surfers die naar me toesnelden”. Pas later besefte Johnston waaraan hij was ontsnapt.

Op het Instagramaccount van de man werd de video al duizenden keren bekeken.

Johnston sluit af dat hij niemand wil afschrikken met de beelden maar eerder wil aantonen hoe divers de diersoorten zijn die in Florida leven.