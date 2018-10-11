Sugarbaby sleept haar 'daddy' voor de rechter nadat hij echte relatie eiste jv

11 oktober 2018

22u07

Bron: Daily Beast 0 De 20-jarige studente Shawdy Kiani uit Minnesota en dertiger John Huha vonden elkaar begin 2017 op de datingsite 'Seeking Arrangement'. Kiani's afgesproken relatie met haar sugardaddy duurde vier maanden. Toen ze daarmee wou kappen, eiste Huha dan weer net dat ze zijn echte levenspartner zou worden. Het eindigde voor de rechter.

Toen sugardaddy Huha tevergeefs wou evolueren naar een echte liefdesrelatie en zij niet, begon hij Kiani te stalken op social media, beweert de studente. Hij maakte een Instagramaccount aan, helemaal gewijd aan Huha en Kiani als koppel. Hij postte romantische foto's, waarop ze elkaar kusten of hand in hand liepen. Zo kwam de conservatieve familie van Kiania, die van Iraanse afkomst is, achter het geheime leventje van dochterlief als sugarbaby. Dat betekent dat ze als knappe, jonge vrouw aanpapt met vaak oudere mannen, zogenaamde sugardaddy's, in ruil voor financieel gewin. Huha beweerde dat hij minstens 30.000 dollar (26.000 euro) in de relatie had gepompt.

Contactverbod

Kiani verkreeg vorig jaar via de rechtbank in Minnesota een contactverbod van twee maanden dat John Huha moest respecteren. Ze betichtte Huha ook van seksuele aanranding tijdens hun eerste ontmoeting, een trip naar Pittsburgh die dronken in bed eindigde. Maar de rechter deed die aanklacht af als ongeloofwaardig.

In beroep bevestigde de rechter dat vonnis deze week. De rechtbank oordeelde ook dat Kiani niet kon uitleggen "waarom de foto's haar relatie met wie dan ook zou schaden of een inbreuk zouden zijn op haar privacy". Kiani wil nu alles naar eigen zeggen achter zich laten. Ze geeft nog een goede raad mee voor jonge studentes die eraan denken om met een sugardaddy in zee te gaan: "Wees voorzichtig".