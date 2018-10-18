Strippende nep-Melania krijgt doodsbedreigingen: “Ik heb geen spijt van mijn keuze” TTR

Bron: Fox News 0 Melanie Marden, de actrice die zich voordoet als Melania Trump in een videoclip van de Amerikaanse rapper T.I., krijgt doodsbedreigingen sinds de beelden vorige zaterdag verschenen. De Amerikaanse is naar eigen zeggen erg geschrokken, maar blijft achter haar keuze en rol staan.

In de clip, die het nieuwe album Dime Trap van T.I. moet promoten, doet de rapper zich voor als een geheim agent die president Trump ziet vertrekken in zijn helikopter. Vervolgens neemt hij plaats achter het bureau in de Oval Office, waar Melanie Marden - die Melania nadoet - haar groene legerjas (met het opschrift ‘I really don’t care, do u?’) uitdoet en op de desk klimt.

De video veroorzaakte heel wat ophef. Stephanie Grisham, die namens Melania de woordvoering doet, sprak over “walgelijke beelden”. “Dit soort vulgaire aanvallen versterken alleen de verdeeldheid en vooringenomenheid in ons land. Het moet echt stoppen”, zei Grisham aan CNN.

Geen spijt

Toch heeft Melanie Marden geen spijt van haar bijdrage aan de videoclip van de rapper. “Ik werd aangenomen als een actrice, niet als een stripper die uit de kleren zou gaan als Melania Trump”, zegt Marden. “Het was een creatieve keuze en het gaf me de mogelijkheid om de kracht van vrouwen in de verf te zetten. Ik blijf achter mijn keuze en deze rol staan.”

“Ik wilde moedig zijn om voor het eerst een rol te spelen waarvoor ik uit de kleren moest gaan. Ons lichaam is niets om ons over te schamen”, gaat de actrice verder in een bericht op haar Instagramaccount. Marden schrijft dat ze zich gekwetst voelt door de negatieve reacties die ze kreeg. “Dit zijn diepe wonden”, klinkt het.

Marden was zaterdag te gast in de televisieshow ‘Saturday Night Live’ waar ze zich rechtstreeks richtte tot Amerikaanse politici. “Ik wil jullie eraan herinneren dat dit maar een videoclip is. Wees kalm!”, aldus de actrice.