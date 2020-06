Strijd tegen Covid-19: donorconferentie levert vandaag ruim 6 miljard euro op

🎉 AMAZING NEWS: In partnership with @EU_Commission, #GlobalGoalUnite has mobilized over $1.5B USD in Cash Grants and $5.4B in Loans and Guarantees for a grand total of $6.9B for COVID-19 Relief. We stand #UnitedAgainstCoronavirus pic.twitter.com/EJiBpFY777

Global Citizen(@ GlblCtzn)