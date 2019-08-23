Sterren uiten bezorgdheid over Amazonewoud ... met foutieve foto’s
Wie deze week de sociale media checkt, kan er niet naast kijken: het internet staat vol met indrukwekkende foto’s van de woekerende branden in het Amazonewoud. Die beelden blijken nu echter niet allemaal correct te zijn. Sommige van die foto’s zijn al enkele jaren oud, andere opnames zijn zelfs helemaal niet van het Amazonegebied.
Een van de meest gedeelde foto’s toont een immense rookmuur te midden van een bos terwijl de groene massa vuur vat. De foto werd op Instagram gedeeld door Jaden Smith en de bekende YouTuber Logan Paul plaatste de foto ook op Twitter, daar is het bericht al meer dan 30 duizend keer geliket. Ook Madonna en Djokovic plaatsten het beeld op Twitter.
Die foto is in werkelijkheid meer dan 20 jaar oud en werd volgens The Guardian genomen in juni 1989.
amazon rainforest: how can i help? need advice on how i can actually make a change here; these pictures are breaking my heart... this is one of the most important ecosystems on earth. is there a fundraiser, a call to action, anything i can leverage my audience for on this? pic.twitter.com/s3RcbZbMr0 link
Een andere foutieve foto die massaal gedeeld werd, toont een gelijkaardig beeld: gigantische rookpluimen die opstijgen van de brandende bomen. De krachtige foto werd onder meer gedeeld door acteur Leonardo DiCaprio en president Macron. De post van Macron met bijschrift “Ons huis staat in brand. Letterlijk” is bijna 90.000 keer geliket. Ook Ricky Martin en Camila deelden de foto.
Dat zijn echter opnieuw oude beelden. De foto blijkt genomen te zijn door de Amerikaanse Loren McIntyre, bekend van haar werk voor National Geographic en overleden in 2003 . De foto is dus minstens 16 jaar oud.
Dit bericht bekijken op Instagram Dit bericht bekijken op Instagram border-bottom: 2px solid transparent; transform: translateX(16px) translateY(-4px) rotate(30deg)"></div></div><div style="margin-left: auto;"> <div style=" width: 0px; border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4; border-right: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(16px);"></div> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; flex-grow: 0; height: 12px; width: 16px; transform: translateY(-4px);"></div> <div style=" width: 0; height: 0; border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4; border-left: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(-4px) translateX(8px);"></div></div></div>
Ook de president van Chili maakte zich schuldig aan het verspreiden van oude beelden. Hij plaatste op Twitter een foto die in 2013 werd genomen.
Los incendios forestales en #Amazonas son graves, afectan los pulmones de nuestro planeta y ponen en riesgo la salud de sus habitantes. Hoy conversé con Presidentes de Brasil @jairBolsonaro y Bolivia @Evoespueblo y les ofrecí la ayuda de Chile para combatir los incendios. pic.twitter.com/oMG1bJAKvl link
Cristiano Ronaldo ging nog verder en plaatste een foto die niet alleen oud was, maar ook van een andere regio bleek te zijn. Op Instagram plaatste hij beelden van oplaaiende branden in een Braziliaanse staat Rio Grande do Sul buiten het Amazonegebied.
Dit bericht bekijken op Instagram Dit bericht bekijken op Instagram border-bottom: 2px solid transparent; transform: translateX(16px) translateY(-4px) rotate(30deg)"></div></div><div style="margin-left: auto;"> <div style=" width: 0px; border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4; border-right: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(16px);"></div> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; flex-grow: 0; height: 12px; width: 16px; transform: translateY(-4px);"></div> <div style=" width: 0; height: 0; border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4; border-left: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(-4px) translateX(8px);"></div></div></div>
Beelden die het ook goed doen op sociale media, zijn emotionele foto’s van onschuldige dieren die omkomen in de brandhaarden. Onder andere de foto van een verkoold konijn wordt gretig verspreid. Het beeld werd echter vorig jaar genomen tijdens de branden in Malibu, Californië.
This is ALARMING you guys... link
THE AMAZON rainforest has been on fire for THREE weeks and we’re just finding out about this 🙏🏽 #AmazonFire #PrayForTheAmazon pic.twitter.com/2XQnSDK5K9
