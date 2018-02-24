Steeds meer Amerikaanse bedrijven keren zich af van wapenlobby NRA

Steeds meer bedrijven verbreken hun banden met de Amerikaanse National Rifle Association (NRA). De NRA ligt onder vuur omdat ze korte metten blijft maken met mensen die pleiten voor strengere wapenwetten, na de schietpartij op een school in Florida vorige week. Meer en meer bedrijven breken met de NRA, zoals verzekeraars, autoverhuurders, een groot verhuisbedrijf. Vandaag voegden zich daarbij Delta Air Lines en United Airlines.

In een tweet vraagt Delta de NRA haar informatie van de NRA-website te halen. Leden van de wapenlobby krijgen bovendien geen korting meer.

Eerder hadden al een tiental grote bedrijven de samenwerking stopgezet, waaronder verzekeraar MetLife, autoverhuurders Avis en Hertz en het antivirussoftwarebedrijf Symantec. De hotelsketens Wyndham en Best Western hebben zich ook van de NRA gedistantieerd, net als de First bank of Omaha.

NRA-voorzitter Wayne LaPierre noemde eerder deze week de huidige verontwaardiging na de schietpartij in Florida "een schaamteloze campagne" van de politieke elite. De club stelt zich tot doel te voorkomen dat het 'grondrecht om wapens te hebben' wordt aangetast. 

Dat recht op een wapen te bezitten staat de laatste tijd steeds meer ter discussie in de Verenigde Staten, helemaal na 'Florida' waar een jongen zeventien mensen doodschoot. Velen pleiten voor op z'n minst strengere regels voor het kopen van vuurwapens.

1 reactie

  • annie dupont

    trump maar roepen dat die van NRA goed zijn .. wat hij gaat nu zeggen , zoals die basket spelers ... ook zeggen dat ze geen amerikanen zijn ...

