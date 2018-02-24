Steeds meer Amerikaanse bedrijven keren zich af van wapenlobby NRA
In een tweet vraagt Delta de NRA haar informatie van de NRA-website te halen. Leden van de wapenlobby krijgen bovendien geen korting meer.
Eerder hadden al een tiental grote bedrijven de samenwerking stopgezet, waaronder verzekeraar MetLife, autoverhuurders Avis en Hertz en het antivirussoftwarebedrijf Symantec. De hotelsketens Wyndham en Best Western hebben zich ook van de NRA gedistantieerd, net als de First bank of Omaha.
NRA-voorzitter Wayne LaPierre noemde eerder deze week de huidige verontwaardiging na de schietpartij in Florida "een schaamteloze campagne" van de politieke elite. De club stelt zich tot doel te voorkomen dat het 'grondrecht om wapens te hebben' wordt aangetast.
Dat recht op een wapen te bezitten staat de laatste tijd steeds meer ter discussie in de Verenigde Staten, helemaal na 'Florida' waar een jongen zeventien mensen doodschoot. Velen pleiten voor op z'n minst strengere regels voor het kopen van vuurwapens.
Delta is reaching out to the NRA to let them know we will be ending their contract for discounted rates through our group travel program. We will be requesting that the NRA remove our information from their website. link
United is notifying the NRA that we will no longer offer a discounted rate to their annual meeting and we are asking that the NRA remove our information from their website. link
We have notified the NRA that we are ending the NRA’s rental car discount program with Hertz. link
We value all our customers but have decided to end our discount program with the NRA. link
Hello. Please know, Wyndham is no longer affiliated with the NRA. link
Customer feedback has caused us to review our relationship with the NRA. As a result, First National Bank of Omaha will not renew its contract with the National Rifle Association to issue the NRA Visa Card. link
Best Western® Hotels & Resorts does not have an affiliation with and is not a corporate partner of the National Rifle Association. link
