Spaanse carnavalsstoet onder vuur voor nazikostuums AW

25 februari 2020

21u39

Bron: Belga, El Pais 4 Een Spaanse carnavalsstoet is onder vuur komen liggen omdat sommige deelnemers aan de optocht nazi-uniformen hadden aangetrokken, terwijl andere deelnemers zich hadden verkleed als gevangenen van een concentratiekamp. Onder meer de Israëlische ambassade heeft forse kritiek geuit.

De optocht vond plaats in de gemeente Las Mesa (provincie Cuenca), ongeveer 160 kilometer ten zuiden van Madrid. Uit een video die op Facebook werd verspreid, is te zien hoe deelnemers in nazi-uniformen of in gevangenenkostuum een choreografie uitvoeren.



De Israëlische ambassade in Spanje heeft op Twitter fors gereageerd op de "verwerpelijke" en "walgelijke" beelden. Ze "bagatelliseren de Holocaust en drijven de spot met de zes miljoen Joden die gedood werden door de nazi's", zo luidt de kritiek.



Vertegenwoordigers van de carnavalsgroep hebben aan de Spaanse krant El Pais dan weer verklaard dat hun opvoering bestemd was ter ere van de slachtoffers van "een van de meest schandelijke gebeurtenissen in de geschiedenis van de mensheid".