Schoten afgevuurd op golfresort Trump

Professionele golfer Rory McIlroy op de Trump National Doral Blue Monster-golfbaan in 2016.
Bij het golfresort van de Amerikaanse president Donald Trump in Florida zijn vandaag schoten afgevuurd. De politie hield een verdachte aan bij de Trump National Doral Golf Club.

Er zijn geen slachtoffers, zei de politie van Doral op Twitter.

Het golfresort van 800 hectare, buiten Miami, herbergt vier golfbanen, waaronder The Blue Monster, dat elk jaar gastheer is van een PGA Tour-evenement. Trump kocht het in 2012 voor 150 miljoen dollar.

Trump golfend op Trump National Doral in 2015.
