Schoten afgevuurd op golfresort Trump
Er zijn geen slachtoffers, zei de politie van Doral op Twitter.
Het golfresort van 800 hectare, buiten Miami, herbergt vier golfbanen, waaronder The Blue Monster, dat elk jaar gastheer is van een PGA Tour-evenement. Trump kocht het in 2012 voor 150 miljoen dollar.
DPD responded to a shots fired call at the Trump National Golf Resort. Subject is in custody. No known Victims at this point. CP with media area at the parking lot of Carolina Ale house. More info to follow. Again, no known Victims at this time. No further threat. pic.twitter.com/vmNx0HcDph link
