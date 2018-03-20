Schietpartij op middelbare school in Maryland, school in lockdown

  Bron: NBC, CNN
Archiefbeeld.
Photo News Archiefbeeld.
In een middelbare school in Great Mills in de Amerikaanse staat Maryland is een schietpartij gebeurd. Dat melden verschillende lokale media. De school is in lockdown, en er zouden meerdere slachtoffers gevallen zijn. De situatie is op dit moment onder controle.

De hulpdiensten zijn massaal ter plaatse, zegt de sheriff van St. Mary's County, het district waar de Great Mills High School gelegen is. De politie vraagt ouders niet naar de school te komen, maar naar een andere school in de buurt te gaan voor meer informatie. De school telt zowat 1.600 leerlingen.

Great Mills ligt ongeveer 90 kilometer ten zuiden van hoofdstad Washington DC.

