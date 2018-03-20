Schietpartij op middelbare school in Maryland, school in lockdown
De hulpdiensten zijn massaal ter plaatse, zegt de sheriff van St. Mary's County, het district waar de Great Mills High School gelegen is. De politie vraagt ouders niet naar de school te komen, maar naar een andere school in de buurt te gaan voor meer informatie.
Great Mills ligt ongeveer 90 kilometer ten zuiden van hoofdstad Washington DC.
School shooting at Great Mills HS in Maryland confirmed by St. Mary’s County Public Schools: “The school is on lock down the event is contained, the Sheriff's office is on the scene additional information to follow.“ link
There has been an incident at Great Mills High School. Parents please DO NOT respond to the school. Report to Leonardtown High School link
BREAKING: St. Mary’s County Public Schools says there has been a shooting at Great Mills High School in Great Mills, Maryland pic.twitter.com/KgDheMm6II link
Reacties