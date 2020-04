Saudische prinses die jaar geleden verdween schreeuwt vanuit gevangenis om hulp

Princess Basmah bint Saud bin Abdulaziz al-Saud claims she is being detained without charge in Riyadh with one of her daughters. She says neither have received explanations for their arrests, despite repeated pleas to the kingdom’s royal court, and to her uncle King Salman. pic.twitter.com/xWCuhMmf0r

hurriyatpk(@ hurriyatpk1)