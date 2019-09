Sarah overwon borstkanker, nu zwemt ze als eerste ooit vier keer na elkaar (!) het Kanaal over

SHE'S DONE IT 👏



Whilst you were sleeping, Sarah Thomas, who had treatment for breast cancer last year, became the FIRST person to swim across the Channel four times non-stop 🏊‍♀️



In 150 years of the sport this has never been attempted let alone completed. INCREDIBLE 💙 pic.twitter.com/abdKi0vW6D

The Women's Org.(@ TheWomensOrg)