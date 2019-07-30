Russische Instagram-beroemdheid vermoord teruggevonden in koffer Sven Van Malderen

30 juli 2019

19u17

Bron: BBC 4 In Moskou is een jonge dokter met een ruime Instagram-aanhang vermoord teruggevonden in haar appartement. Het lichaam van Ekaterina Karaglanova werd ontdekt in een koffer. Volgens de politie was jaloezie een potentieel motief.

De ouders van het 24-jarige meisje maakten zich ernstige zorgen omdat ze al enige tijd niet gereageerd had op hun telefoontjes en berichten. Vorige vrijdag vroegen ze aan haar huisbaas of hij de deur van haar flat wilde openen. Op dat moment deden ze de gruwelijke ontdekking. De keel van Karaglanova bleek doorgesneden, ze droeg enkel nog een kousenband. De ambulance werd nog gebeld, maar tevergeefs.

Op bewakingsbeelden is te zien hoe de dader met een plastic zak het appartement binnenstapte. Vier uur later kwam hij weer buiten met een koffer in de hand. Vermoed wordt dat daar haar bebloede kleren in zaten.

Opvallend is ook dat de man handschoenen droeg, terwijl het in de Russische hoofdstad op dat moment 27 graden was. Agenten keerden de flat binnenstebuiten, maar er was geen spatje bloed meer terug te vinden. Niets wees er ook op dat Karaglanova zich verzet zou hebben, de moord moet met andere woorden minutieus gepland geweest zijn.

Een van de theorieën is dat de dader van zin was om haar lijk mee te nemen in de koffer. Maar hij heeft zich bedacht, misschien wel omdat het gesleur met dat gewicht te veel aandacht zou trekken.

De jongedame had gestudeerd aan een van de topuniversiteiten van Rusland. Recent was ze aan de slag gegaan als dokter. Op Instagram had ze met inspirerende reisfoto’s en modellenwerk ruim 85.000 volgers verzameld.

De politie wil nu dieper graven in haar privéleven. Karaglanova zou recent een relatie begonnen zijn met een 52-jarige man. Met hem wilde ze binnenkort naar Nederland om haar 25ste verjaardag te vieren. Het vizier van de speurders staat echter vooral gericht op haar 32-jarige ex. Ze zou hem eerder aan vrienden als een “wolf” omschreven hebben.

“Ze was de laatste tijd erg veranderd”, besluit vriendin Marina Nikitina. “Iemand had het op haar gemunt. Ze sprak over een griezel die een ongezonde interesse had in haar privéleven.”

