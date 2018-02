Russisch Saratov Airlines vliegtuig crasht in Moskou: 71 doden

The speed and altitude graph for flight #6W703 show a descent from 6200 feet to 3200 feet during the last minute before the ADS-B signal was lost about 20 km south-east of Domodedovo Airport.https://t.co/PNoxBssRTf pic.twitter.com/ppf5rD9k7E

Flightradar24(@ flightradar24)