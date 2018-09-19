Russisch model wordt zwaar ziek tijdens restaurantbezoek: "Poetin probeerde mij en mijn echtgenoot te vermoorden met rattenvergif" Sven Van Malderen

19 september 2018

13u06

Bron: Daily Mail 0 "Poetin probeerde mij en mijn echtgenoot te vermoorden met rattenvergif." Dat beweert althans een Russisch model, nadat de twee zwaar ziek geworden zijn in een Italiaans restaurant. Toeval of niet: het voorval vond plaats in Salisbury, de Britse stad waar ook de voormalige dubbelspion Sergej Skripal en zijn dochter vergiftigd werden. Anna Shapiro vermoedt dat ze op de dodenlijst staat omdat ze zich openlijk profileert als anti-Russisch.

Haar vriend Alex King was er het ergst aan toe. Hij zakte door zijn benen in het toilet van Prezzo, het schuim stond daarbij op zijn mond. De 42-jarige man verkeert nog altijd in levensgevaar.

"Ik had een pizza besteld, Alex ging voor zeebaars met groenten en aardappelen. We dronken ook twee glazen witte wijn", vertelt Shapiro. Na de maaltijd voelde King zich niet te best. Hij ging naar het toilet om zich op te frissen, maar was na een kwartier nog niet terug. Toen Shapiro een kijkje ging nemen, vond ze hem op de grond. Niet veel later werd het haar zelf zwart voor de ogen.

Shapiro en King werden in een aparte ambulance weggevoerd. In het ziekenhuis werden ze vervolgens behandeld door dokters in chemische pakken. Ook de ober werd voor de zekerheid onderzocht.

"Alex heb ik een hele tijd niet meer gezien, hij werd in een kunstmatige coma gebracht. De werknemer van het restaurant en ik moesten ons eerst volledig uitkleden en een douche nemen. Daarna volgden allerlei testen."

Eergisteren mocht Shapiro het ziekenhuis verlaten. Ze logeert nu in een hotel, waar ze de klok rond bewaakt wordt door politie.

Veiligheidsdiensten nemen de piste van strychnine -rattenvergif dus- ernstig. "Alex is intussen weer bij bewustzijn, dat is uiteraard fantastisch nieuws. Maar de dokters blijven zich toch zorgen maken. Het blijft ook angstig wachten op de resultaten van het onderzoek. Ik heb echt schrik. Ik wilde al weg uit Londen omdat ik me er niet veilig voelde. En nu gebeurt dit..."

Shapiro werd geboren in Rusland, maar koos in 2006 voor de Israëlische nationaliteit. Iets wat haar familie niet graag zag gebeuren. In 2008 verhuisde ze naar Londen, waar ze zakenman King leerde kennen. Vorige maand zijn ze in het huwelijksbootje gestapt.

"Volgens mij denken ze in Rusland dat ik een spion ben", aldus Shapiro. "Ik verzet me openlijk tegen Poetin en mijn thuisland. Mijn vader was een generaal in het Russische leger, hij kan absoluut niet lachen met mijn 'overstap'. Ik heb ook al doodsbedreigingen gekregen, waarschijnlijk waren dat handlangers van Poetin. Rusland is tot alles in staat."