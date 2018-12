Reusachtige krokodil gevangen op de Filipijnen, nadat visser werd doodgebeten

Authorities capture a 15.6-foot long saltwater crocodile (500 kgs) which is believed to have eaten the left arm, entire left leg of a fisherman in Balabac, Palawan. The cadaver of fisherman Cornelio Bonete was recovered a day after the attack (📸MIMAROPA-PNP PIO) | @aaronrecuenco pic.twitter.com/smUONJ3T6U

Manila Bulletin News(@ manilabulletin)