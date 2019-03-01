Raquel en Miguel gaan uit rijdende trein hangen voor perfecte foto, maar oogsten kritiek in plaats van ‘likes’ Karen Van Eyken

Bron: Metro, Instagram 0 Raquel en Miguel zijn Portugese reisbloggers die hun volgers op Instagram maar wat graag trakteren op idyllische beelden. Maar hun rondreis in Sri Lanka had een averechts effect na een reeks omstreden foto’s.

Het koppel met meer dan 200.000 volgers ging volgens velen te ver bij het maken van de perfecte plaatjes. Op beelden is te zien hoe de Portugezen halsbrekende toeren uithalen in de gemeente Ella.

Op een foto kust Miguel zijn liefje terwijl ze beiden uit een trein hangen die over een brug rijdt. Een ander kiekje laat zien hoe hij Raquel met zijn hand vasthoudt zodat ze nog verder uit een rijdend voertuig (mogelijk ook een trein of een jeep) kan hangen en ook de olifant in de achtergrond in beeld komt.

Het paar benadrukte dat de trein heel traag reed en zag er dus helemaal geen graten in. Maar niet iedereen ging er zo licht over. “Totaal onverantwoord”, klonk het onder meer.

“Je riskeert je leven gewoon voor die ene foto zodat je hem kan op sociale media kan plaatsen? Of omdat dit jullie misschien een kick geeft? Er had zo veel kunnen mislopen”, schreef een volger op Instagram.

Of nog: “Jullie dragen een grote verantwoordelijkheid met zo veel volgers. Jullie zouden net het goede voorbeeld moeten geven.”

“Het maakt niet uit dat de trein traag reed! Het is dom en gevaarlijk. Bovendien inspireren jullie op die manier anderen om hetzelfde te doen. Snappen jullie dat dan niet?”