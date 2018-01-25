Ga naar de mobiele website
Raad van Europa kiest voor het eerst een vrouwelijke mensenrechtencommissaris

De Bosnische Dunja Mijatovic is door de Parlementaire Vergadering van de Raad van Europa verkozen als de vierde commissaris voor de Rechten van de Mens. Haar zesjarige termijn start op 1 april 2018.

Ze volgt Nils Muiznieks uit Letland op. Mijatovic kreeg in de tweede ronde 107 stemmen achter zich. Ook de Fransman Pierre-Yves Le Borgn' (103 stemmen) en de Sloveen Goran Klemencic (19 stemmen) waren nog in de running. 

De 53-jarige Bosnische is de eerste vrouw die in het ambt verkozen wordt sinds de oprichting in 1999.

