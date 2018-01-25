Raad van Europa kiest voor het eerst een vrouwelijke mensenrechtencommissaris
Ze volgt Nils Muiznieks uit Letland op. Mijatovic kreeg in de tweede ronde 107 stemmen achter zich. Ook de Fransman Pierre-Yves Le Borgn' (103 stemmen) en de Sloveen Goran Klemencic (19 stemmen) waren nog in de running.
Congratulations to Dunja MIJATOVIĆ, who will be the 4th Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights as of 1 April link
De 53-jarige Bosnische is de eerste vrouw die in het ambt verkozen wordt sinds de oprichting in 1999.
Warm congratulations to @Dunja_Mijatovic from Bosnia and Herzegovina, who has just been elected by the Assembly as the @CoE's new Commissioner for Human Rights! She will serve a six-year term, beginning in April. pic.twitter.com/BRlDYMY1Wx link
