Premier Tonga roept vrouwelijke ambtenaren op om te trouwen

In a New Year pep talk #Tonga's PM 'Akilisi Pohiva tells staff that govt reform and mindset retraining is on the cards in 2019. He urged well-educated, #unmarried women in his office to “please look for a husband in 2019 as a matter of priority!” https://t.co/oNiNpracDt pic.twitter.com/p4SCKT9JSf

Matangi Tonga Online(@ TongaNews)