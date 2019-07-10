Prachtig blauw meer geliefd bij Instagrammers is levensgevaarlijk, waarschuwt energiecentrale ADN

Azuurblauw water dat tropisch schittert in het zonlicht; de 'Malediven in Siberië' wordt dit meer bij Novosibirsk genoemd. En dus trekt het véél Instagrammers aan die selfies maken met een perfecte paradijselijke achtergrond. Geen goed idee. Het turquoise meer is namelijk de stortplaats van een energiecentrale, vol schadelijke metaaloxiden.

De prachtige blauwe kleur van het artificieel meer bij Novosibirsk wordt veroorzaakt door gevaarlijke calciumzouten en andere metaaloxiden, afkomstig van de nabij gelegen warmtekrachtcentrale die de stad van energie voorziet.

“Blijf weg van het water!”

In reactie op de vele selfies rond en zelfs in het water, deed het Russische bedrijf dat de centrale uitbaat vorige maand een oproep: “Blijf weg van het water”.



“Onze stortplaats is een bekendheid geworden op sociale netwerken”, klonk het. “Maar het water is sterk alkalisch. Zwem NIET in het meer en drink NIET van het water. Zelfs kort huidcontact kan leiden tot een allergische reactie.” Bovendien blijven domme waaghalzen mogelijk vastzitten in het meer, aangezien de bodem erg modderig is. “Uit het reservoir geraken zonder hulp is praktisch onmogelijk.”

Populair

Vreemd genoeg heeft de waarschuwing zijn effect gemist. Nog meer mensen komen kijken en nemen lustig kiekjes aan het meer. “Het is niet Tsjernobyl, maar het is nog steeds gevaarlijk”, schreef één Instagramgebruiker grappend bij een foto van zichzelf, leunend op de oever. Er is nu zelfs een Instagrampagina die de vele foto’s van mensen bij de plaats verzamelt.

Eenhoorn

Iemand anders postte een foto op een opblaasbare eenhoorn, met als spottend bijschrift: “Het is niet gevaarlijk om hier te zwemmen. De volgende ochtend waren mijn benen een beetje rood en ze jeukten twee dagen lang. Maar daarna was alles in orde. Wat doe je niet allemaal voor dit soort foto’s?” Hij voegde eraan toe dat het water “een beetje zuur” smaakt. Een grapje, hopelijk.

Het bedrijf waarschuwde onlangs opnieuw. “Zelfs wandelen langs het water is zoals wandelen bij een militaire schietbaan: gevaarlijk en onwenselijk. We vragen al diegenen die selfies najagen om zeker NIET in het water te gaan. Dat is LEVENSGEVAARLIJK.”

