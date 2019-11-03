Plantage met 10 miljoen wietplanten in beslag genomen in Californië Olaf Heyblom

03 november 2019

11u37

Autoriteiten in de Amerikaanse staat Californië hebben een duizelingwekkende hoeveelheid wietplanten in beslag genomen en vernietigd. Ongeveer tien miljoen wietplanten ter waarde van een miljard dollar stonden op verschillende locaties met een gezamenlijke grootte van 38 voetbalvelden.

De eigenaar zei dat er legale hennep werd verbouwd. Hennep is een soort cannabis die geen psychoactieve effecten heeft. Toen de autoriteiten de cannabis testte, bleek echter dat de planten wel degelijk de psychoactieve stof THC bevatte. Veel meer dan de toegestane hoeveelheid van 0,3 procent.

Een gezamenlijk onderzoek van de sheriff van Kern County, de FBI en een natuurorganisatie in Californië heeft de immense hoeveelheden illegale cannabis aan het licht gebracht. Afgelopen 25 oktober deden de autoriteiten onderzoek bij elf velden in een gebied rond de plaats Arvin. In totaal zijn er ongeveer tien miljoen marihuanaplanten in beslag genomen. Er werden geen mededelingen gedaan over de degene die de planten verbouwt, wegens het nog lopende onderzoek.