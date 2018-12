Pas benoemde Mexicaanse gouverneur en echtgenoot komen om bij helikoptercrash

Mexican authorities confirm that Martha Erika Alonso, governor of Puebla and her husband, senator and former governor Rafael Moreno Valle, just died in a helicopter crash. They were both from the conservative PAN party and she became governor in recent very contested elections. pic.twitter.com/aa1DydAfQO

𝓐𝓷𝓭𝓪𝓵𝓪𝓵𝓾𝓬𝓱𝓪(@ Andalalucha)