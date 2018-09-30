Paniek op festival in Central Park New York: geluid van omvallend hekwerk lijkt op geweerschoten

    • Redactie
  • Bron: AD
De New Yorkse politie probeert de menigte te kalmeren.
In Central Park in New York is korte tijd paniek uitgebroken onder de duizenden toeschouwers toen een afzetting omviel. Het geluid van het vallende hekwerk deed sommige aanwezigen aan geweerschoten denken, waarna ze het massaal op een lopen zetten.

Zo'n 60.000 mensen hadden zich rond acht uur 's avonds verzameld op het grote veld voor het World Citizen Festival. Daar traden politici en musici op om over het verontrustende politieke klimaat in de VS te praten. Plotseling viel een afzetting van de politie om, die ervoor bedoeld was de menigte in bedwang te houden. Dat de angst voor massa schietpartijen er behoorlijk in zit bij veel Amerikanen, bleek wel uit de paniek die daarop uitbrak.

Chris Martin, de zanger van Coldplay die op dat moment optrad, probeerde de menigte vanaf het podium te kalmeren. De politie haastte zich op het podium om de aanwezigen duidelijk te maken dat er niets aan de hand was en dat iedereen veilig was, maar toen waren sommige toeschouwers al onder de voet gelopen. Volgens de New Yorkse brandweer raakte niemand gewond.

Een producent van NBC twitterde: "Bijna onder de voet gelopen. Je vrouw in het midden van het veld stevig vast moeten houden omdat overal mensen in paniek wegrennen, is niet mijn favoriete bezigheid. Ik ga naar huis."

Een vrouw die onder de voet gelopen werd, wordt gewond afgevoerd.
