Paniek op festival in Central Park New York: geluid van omvallend hekwerk lijkt op geweerschoten

30 september 2018

05u56

Bron: AD 0 In Central Park in New York is korte tijd paniek uitgebroken onder de duizenden toeschouwers toen een afzetting omviel. Het geluid van het vallende hekwerk deed sommige aanwezigen aan geweerschoten denken, waarna ze het massaal op een lopen zetten.

Zo'n 60.000 mensen hadden zich rond acht uur 's avonds verzameld op het grote veld voor het World Citizen Festival. Daar traden politici en musici op om over het verontrustende politieke klimaat in de VS te praten. Plotseling viel een afzetting van de politie om, die ervoor bedoeld was de menigte in bedwang te houden. Dat de angst voor massa schietpartijen er behoorlijk in zit bij veel Amerikanen, bleek wel uit de paniek die daarop uitbrak.

Scary moment at the #GlobalCitizen Festival in NYC, live on @MSNBC: A fence barrier collapsed, the noise was startling, some attendees thought it sounded like gunshots, and there was a stampede. MSNBC cut to commercial, then came back and explained what happened. pic.twitter.com/SumPbM6GC5 Brian Stelter(@ brianstelter) link

Chris Martin, de zanger van Coldplay die op dat moment optrad, probeerde de menigte vanaf het podium te kalmeren. De politie haastte zich op het podium om de aanwezigen duidelijk te maken dat er niets aan de hand was en dat iedereen veilig was, maar toen waren sommige toeschouwers al onder de voet gelopen. Volgens de New Yorkse brandweer raakte niemand gewond.

Een producent van NBC twitterde: "Bijna onder de voet gelopen. Je vrouw in het midden van het veld stevig vast moeten houden omdat overal mensen in paniek wegrennen, is niet mijn favoriete bezigheid. Ik ga naar huis."

A barrier fell at the Global Citizen Festival in NYC, people thought it was gunshots, and pandemonium occurred.



This is the world we now live in. This is how common mass shootings are. Mike McGranaghan(@ AisleSeat) link

Still angry at the organizers’ description of the full blown panic at the #GlobalCitizen festival as a “small incident”. Disrespectful of the psychological impact of what felt like a terrorist attack. People were crying and getting injured. Guess the party must go on... faSade(@ MyFaSade) link

. #GlobalCitizen 1) the noise of the gate and screams of the crowd 2) pulling the Dr and presenters off the stage made it all real 3) the police officers at at least 3 stops along the way out, told me eye to eye to run. So we did. 4) Sirens galore at gate. Don’t blame us. Josh Robbins(@ imstilljosh) link