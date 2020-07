Ouders mishandelden baby zo erg dat hij beide benen verloor, vijf jaar later zamelt hij met fenomenale prestatie 1,2 miljoen euro in

He's done it!



5-year-old Tony Hudgell completed his 10k challenge and raised over £1M for @EvelinaLondon.



When he started, he was just getting used to his two prosthetic legs and crutches, but now he's walking tall and proud of his achievement.@NickWallis | #5News pic.twitter.com/yeOkGHaXxj

Channel 5 News(@ 5_News)