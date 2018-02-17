Ook België voelde aardbeving in Wales en Engeland
Volgens het Britse Geologische Instituut bevond het epicentrum zich op zo'n twintig kilometer ten noordoosten van Swansea, op een diepte van ruim zeven kilometer. Aardbevingen van dergelijke kracht komen volgens het instituut eens in de twee, drie jaar voor in het Verenigd Koninkrijk.
Aardbeving van vandaag om 15u30 in Wales en zuidwest-Engeland is ook geregistreerd in België door de Koninklijke Sterrenwacht @ORB_KSB https://t.co/BZFu7RDc2A pic.twitter.com/NjZ4yF3s2q link
strong #earthquake shakes Wales-England Region, #U.k. 6 min ago. More info at: https://t.co/a9JSWufanO pic.twitter.com/oLjjsUVEaj link
Minor #earthquake felt in parts of England and Wales https://t.co/91qVg8hMgt link
British Geological Society says an earthquake of a "reasonable size" for the UK has struck near Swansea in south west Wales link
This British Geological Survey real-time seismogram monitoring station at Monmouth recorded an earthquake that's widely being reported on Twitter across Wales, SW & NW England, parts of the Midlands.@BritGeoSurvey are currently analysing the data, with more info to follow soon. pic.twitter.com/2iEu0k1KUJ link
