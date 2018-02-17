Ook België voelde aardbeving in Wales en Engeland

    • EB
  • Bron: BBC, Belga, ANP
Het epicentrum van de aardbeving situeerde zich in het zuiden van Wales.
Wales en delen van Engeland zijn deze namiddag opgeschrikt door een aardbeving, met een kracht van 4.4 op de schaal van Richter. Dat meldt de BBC. Vooral in het zuiden van Wales en in de Midlands werd de beving gevoeld. Er is nog niets bekend over schade of slachtoffers. De beving werd ook in ons land geregistreerd, volgens weerman Frank Deboosere op Twitter.

Volgens het Britse Geologische Instituut bevond het epicentrum zich op zo'n twintig kilometer ten noordoosten van Swansea, op een diepte van ruim zeven kilometer. Aardbevingen van dergelijke kracht komen volgens het instituut eens in de twee, drie jaar voor in het Verenigd Koninkrijk.

