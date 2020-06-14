Ook Barbra Streisand toont goed hart: dochtertje (6) George Floyd krijgt haar Disney-aandelen HAA

14 juni 2020

22u43

Bron: BuzzE 0 Gianna, het 6-jarige dochtertje van de door politiegeweld omgekomen Amerikaan George Floyd, is nu aandeelhoudster van Walt Disney. Zangeres Barbra Streisand heeft haar aandelenpakket van het entertainmentconcern aan het meisje geschonken.

Gianna plaatste op Instagram een bedankje aan het adres van de 78-jarige zangeres. Die gaf het meisje ook wat albums van haarzelf. Het is niet bekend hoeveel Disney-aandelen Gianna nu in haar bezit heeft.

In ieder geval is wel duidelijk dat het cadeau veel goeds voor de toekomst belooft. Uit een analyse van de Amerikaanse zakenzender CNBC bleek onlangs dat iemand die tien jaar geleden 1.000 dollar (890 euro) in aandelen van Disney heeft geïnvesteerd, in februari 4.600 dollar (4.092 euro) in handen zou krijgen bij een eventuele verkoop. Nadeel voor Gianna is wel dat Disney gestopt is met het uitdelen van gratis entreekaartjes voor de parken aan mensen die aandelen van het bedrijf in bezit hebben.

Eerder toonde ook al de Amerikaanse rapper Kanye West (42) zijn goed hart, door een studiefonds voor Gianna op te richten, zodat het meisje later onbezorgd naar school kan gaan.