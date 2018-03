Ontroerend beeld: agent neemt afscheid van stervende politiehond

On Friday, CVPD lost a trusted partner, K9 Griffen. It was a hard day for all of us, especially Griffen’s handler and best friend, Officer Chancellor. May you #RIP, Griffen. Thank you for your service to our Department and the city of #ChulaVista. -1180 pic.twitter.com/sdik99O4hN

Chula Vista Police(@ ChulaVistaPD)