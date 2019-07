Omstanders vangen peuter (3) met deken na val van zes hoog in China

Residents of a high-rise community used a quilt to break the fall of a small boy who had somehow managed to climb to the outside of his 6th apartment balcony before falling in front of horrified neighbors in SW China's Chongqing. #URHero https://t.co/L2kUZBm9ga pic.twitter.com/hlXJtYQAiH

China News 中国新闻网(@ Echinanews)