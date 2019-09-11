Oeps, foutje: BBC-kijker niet opgezet met vulgaire tekst bij foto van plussize-model Tom Tates

11 september 2019

21u38

Bron: AD.nl 0 De Britse omroep BBC heeft een vloedgolf aan kritiek over zich heen gekregen nadat in het avondnieuws een obscene tekst groot en duidelijk in beeld was verschenen. Tijdens een item over het populaire plussize-model Jada Sezer (29) en de positieve levenshouding van vollere vrouwen was een recent Instagramkiekje van Jada te zien met daarnaast een wel heel pikant voorstel van één van haar ruim 262.000 volgers.

Toen het schunnige zinnetje ‘I love to f*** your *ss’ te zien was, regende het op sociale media meteen klachten. De tekst verscheen 's avonds rond etenstijd in beeld: een moment dat bij veel gezinnen de tv aanstaat. Op Twitter werd het tonen van de woorden direct gevolgd door reacties als ‘onacceptabel’, ‘schokkend’ en ‘smerig’. En: ‘Sinds wanneer is het gebruikelijk om deze ongelofelijke vuiligheid tijdens het nieuws te brengen en op een tijdstip dat ook veel kinderen kijken’. Of: ‘mijn kinderen vragen nu voortdurend aan mij wat die woorden precies betekenen’.

Bravo for the most appropriate editing at 18.45 on a Monday night 😆😆😆 @BBCLondonNews @JadaSezer #kambiz.... pic.twitter.com/TAHJTXqKwa Andrew Mac(@ humantravl) link

Telefoontjes

Na ettelijke telefoontjes van boze kijkers kwam de BBC nog tijdens de uitzending met een reactie. De vulgaire woorden werden meteen weggehaald, evenals de foto van Jada Sezer. Volgens de omroep ging het om een domme fout en zal de persoon die bij het nieuws verantwoordelijk is voor de getoonde beelden zeker worden aangesproken op de blunder.



Het model zelf heeft nog niet op het incident gereageerd. Zij is razend populair sinds ze vorig jaar de marathon in Londen liep in alleen een beha, slip en (natuurlijk) sneakers. Dat leverde haar niet alleen veel internationale publiciteit op, maar ook tienduizenden extra volgers op sociale media.

De pittige tekst die de BBC per ongeluk in beeld bracht, is overigens nog netjes vergeleken met andere reacties die Sezer van fans kreeg. De Britse heeft er inmiddels een sport van gemaakt zich bijna bloot te geven op Instagram. “Ik schaam me absoluut niet voor mijn vormen en realiseer me dat ik om die reden door veel mannen vurig word bewonderd”, vertelde ze onlangs in een interview.