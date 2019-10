Ocean Viking redt opnieuw 74 migranten voor Libische kust

🔴 BREAKING: The #OceanViking has just rescued 74 people - including 6 minors - from a rubber boat in distress near an oilfield around 50 nautical miles off the Libyan coast. While exhausted from the dangerous journey, all seem to be stable. pic.twitter.com/Jc3uOU8CrE

SOS MEDITERRANEE(@ SOSMedIntl)