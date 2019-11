Obama pleit voor gematigde koers binnen de Democratische Partij

THANK YOU! 🙏🏽🙏🏽



The hashtag I launched this morning, #TooFarLeft, is #1 in America and #3 worldwide.



The idea is to destroy the ludicrous mainstream talking point that wanting social, economic, racial, and environmental justice is a radical position. https://t.co/7W8P35QF7T

Peter Daou(@ peterdaou)