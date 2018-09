Nu ook orkaan op Middellandse Zee: beelden tonen hoe waaghalzen bijna worden weggeslagen door golven

Spectacular visible satellite animation of #Medicane in the Ionian sea right now, it continues organizing and deepening while moving north. Pressure at 994 mbar, sustained winds around 100 km/h. Source: @meteociel

Forecast track details: https://t.co/LvjXFASDeM pic.twitter.com/SJ62FsMzPX

severe-weather.EU(@ severeweatherEU)