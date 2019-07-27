Noorse vrouw komt om bij blikseminslag tijdens bergloop in Italië RL

27 juli 2019

23u51

Bron: Belga 6 In het noorden van Italië is zaterdag bij een blikseminslag een Noorse vrouw om het leven gekomen die deelnam aan een bergloop. Dat meldt het Italiaanse agentschap ANSA.

Het 45-jarige slachtoffer deed mee aan de Zuid-Tirol Ultra Skyrace in de Italiaanse Alpen, nabij de grens met Oostenrijk, toen ze rond 19.15 uur op een hoogte van 2.100 meter door de bliksem werd getroffen. Het drama voltrok zich nabij het meer van San Pankrazio, op 10 kilometer ten noordoosten van het plaatsje Merano. De reddingsdiensten evacueerden de vrouw, maar ze bezweek later in het ziekenhuis aan haar verwondingen.

De vrouw op bovenstaande foto is niet het 45-jarige slachtoffer.

De Ultra Skyrace is volgens de organisatie “The most extreme experience in the Alps”. Het parcours van maximaal 121 kilometer start en eindigt in Bolzano, in de Italiaanse regio Trentino-Alto Adige. Voor het driedaagse evenement hebben zich dit jaar 850 atleten uit de hele wereld ingeschreven.