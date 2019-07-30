Nieuwe Maleisische koning ingehuldigd, half jaar na troonsafstand van voorganger tvc

30 juli 2019

11u32

In Maleisië is vandaag sultan Abdullah geïnstalleerd als de nieuwe koning van het Zuidoost-Aziatische land. De 60-jarige vorst van de deelstaat Pahang werd tijdens een ceremonie in het nationaal paleis tot zestiende Maleisische koning gekroond.

De koning wordt in Maleisië gekozen uit de sultans van de negen deelstaten van het land. De ambtstermijn is beperkt tot vijf jaar.

De ceremonie voor de inhuldiging van de nieuwe koning werd vandaag bijgewoond door leden van de negen koningshuizen van het land. Ook verschillende politieke leiders, onder wie eerste minister Mahathir Mohamad, waren aanwezig. Daarnaast tekenden er ook enkele buitenlandse royals present, zoals de sultan van Brunei en de kroonprins van de Verenigde Arabische Emiraten.

Sultan Abdullah was in januari al aangeduid als de nieuwe koning van Maleisië. Zijn voorganger sultan Muhammad V van Kelantan had toen verrassend beslist om al na twee jaar ontslag te nemen. Over de reden van zijn troonsafstand heerst nog altijd onduidelijk. Er wordt gespeculeerd dat zijn huwelijk met gewezen Russische schoonheidskoningin aan de basis van die beslissing lag: er bestond namelijk bezorgdheid over een mogelijke inhuldiging van een buitenlandse vrouw als koningin.

Het koningschap is in Maleisië een voornamelijk ceremoniële functie.