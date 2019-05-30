Nieuw-Zeelandse premier voorwerp van spot door foto op voorflap van nieuwe publicatie ttr

30 mei 2019

12u35

Bron: belga 1 buitenland De Nieuw-Zeelandse premier Jacinda Ardern heeft zich misrekend met de voorflap van de publicatie van haar nieuwe begroting voor welzijn. De foto toont een breed glimlachende vrouw met een al even blij kind op haar rug. Alleen blijkt het om een alleenstaande moeder en haar dochter te gaan die in december naar Australië verhuisden, omdat ze de eindjes niet meer aan elkaar konden knopen door de hoge kosten van levensonderhoud in Nieuw-Zeeland.

Het doel van het "Wellbeing Budget" van Arderns centrumlinkse regering is het leven van de meer dan 4,5 miljoen Nieuw-Zeelanders beter maken. Kernpunten zijn onder meer het verbeteren van de situatie van gezinnen en de strijd tegen kinderarmoede. Voor de voorflap van het rapport waarin het plan uit de doeken wordt gedaan, koos de regering daarom voor een stockfoto van een moeder met haar kind.

Die beslissing pakte echter verkeerd uit. "New Zealand Herald" spoorde het model op de foto op en ontdekte dat ze niet meer in Nieuw-Zeeland woont, zo berichtte de krant vandaag. Het gaat om de 40-jarige Vicky Freeman, die met haar 9-jarige dochter poseerde voor het beeld.



Volgens de krant verhuisde Freeman in december 2018 van Auckland naar de Australische deelstaat Queensland, omdat het leven in de stad te duur was. "Ik kon de huur niet meer betalen", getuigt ze. "Soms moest ik een oppas inhuren om voor mijn dochter te zorgen en ik betaalde de oppas meer dan ik verdiende.”