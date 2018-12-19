Neef Kadyrov rijdt gezin dood: hun nabestaanden vragen in video om hem niet te hard te straffen mvdb

19 december 2018

23u18

Bron: Radio 1 0 De neef van Ramzan Kadyrov, de omstreden leider van de Russische deelrepubliek Tsjetsjenië, is begin december nabij Grozny met zijn Mercedes-dienstwagen aan hoge snelheid ingereden op een tegenligger. De drie inzittenden in de aangereden wagen overleefden de klap niet. Opmerkelijk: in een video die op Instagram is geplaatst, roepen nabestaanden van het omgekomen gezin Kadyrov op om neef Turpal-Ali Ibrahimov vooral niet te hard te straffen.

Ibrahimov is gouverneur van een klein gebied in Tsjetsjenië. Strafrechterlijke vervolging hoeft hij door zijn familieband niet te vrezen. Een video die sinds 13 december op Instagram staat, toont het bezoek van Kadyrovs religieuze adviseur aan mannelijke nabestaanden van het gezin. De mannen smeken Kadyrov (42) om neef Ibrahimov niet te hard te straffen en hem te vergeven.

“Kadyrov is alleenheerser: hij is wetgevende, controlerende en uitvoerende macht”, zegt de Nederlandse correspondent Olaf Koens in het Radio 1-programma Nieuwe Feiten. De heerser gebruikt wel vaker Instagram om zijn gezag te doen gelden. Critici over heel Rusland die het Tsjetsjeense regime aan de kaak stellen, krijgen geregeld te maken met knokploegen en worden thuis opgezocht. Het leidde al verschillende keren tot video’s op Instagram waarin ze (onder dwang) hun fout toegeven en Kadryovs regime prijzen.

Kadyrov die een dictatoriaal schrikbewind uitvoert, verleende in 2015 toestemming voor het huwelijk van zijn politiechef met een 17-jarig meisje. Ondanks het feit dat polygamie verboden is in Rusland, weigerde politiebaas Najoud Goutchigov te scheiden van zijn eerste echtgenote. Ook hij verdedigde zich daarover op Instagram. Vooralsnog geniet Kadyrov nog steeds de steun van Russisch president Vladimir Poetin.

De bewuste video