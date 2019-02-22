Nederlands topmodel (20) in coma na hartstilstand Bjorn Weinreder HA

22 februari 2019

22u13

Bron: AD.nl 0 Het Nederlandse model Lotte van der Zee (20) ligt al twee dagen in coma na een hartstilstand tijdens een vakantie in Oostenrijk. Dat delen haar ouders mee in een emotioneel bericht op de Instagrampagina van Lotte.

Van der Zee werd in 2017 uitgeroepen tot mooiste tiener van de wereld tijdens een wedstrijd in Guatemala. Een jaar eerder werd ze Miss Teen of the Netherlands.

Skivakantie

De jonge vrouw uit Enschede kreeg twee dagen geleden een hartstilstand tijdens een wintersportvakantie met haar familie in het Oostenrijkse Westendorf. Volgens haar ouders begon ze zich in de loop van de middag onwel te voelen. “Een gevoel dat al snel escaleerde in een plotselinge hartstilstand.”

Van der Zee werd meteen naar het dichtstbijzijnde ziekenhuis gebracht. Ze wordt momenteel in een kunstmatige coma gehouden. De ernst van haar situatie is nog onduidelijk.

Liefdevolle woorden

“Bij voorbaat dank voor de liefdevolle woorden over onze dochter”, schrijven vader Bert en moeder Eugeniek op Instagram. “We zijn dankbaar voor de steun van iedereen en danken jullie uit de grond van ons hart voor jullie liefde en positiviteit in deze tijden waarin zij dit het meeste nodig heeft.”

De ouders vragen iedereen respect te hebben voor de privacy van het gezin.