Nederlander schiet weer raak met fraaie eekhoornfoto: “Mijn werk gaat hele wereld over” Tom Tates

27 november 2019

21u10

Bron: AD.nl 2 De Noordwijkse visboer en hobbyfotograaf Dick van Duijn (34) heeft voor de tweede keer in een paar maanden tijd een foto gemaakt die viraal gaat. Afgelopen september ging het om een in Oostenrijk gemaakt kiekje van een eekhoorn die met gesloten oogjes aan een bloem ruikt en met zijn nieuwste foto schiet Van Duijn wederom raak. Te zien is een eekhoorn die met een nootje in de bek over het water springt.

Net als bij de vorige foto is de belangstelling voor zijn jongste kiekjes ongekend groot. Op zijn Instagramaccount kreeg de nieuwe, haarscherpe foto in amper een dag tijd ruim 15.000 likes. Bij de foto schrijft de creatieve Nederlander: “Gisteren heb ik de dag doorgebracht van zonsopkomst tot zonsondergang in Brabant om eekhoorns te fotograferen in herfstsferen. Ik had nooit kunnen dromen dat ik thuis zou komen met deze fantastische droomfoto. Alles is perfect: de herfstkleuren als achtergrond, het licht en de opspattende waterdruppels.”



Of de kassa rinkelt bij Van Duijn, is nog niet duidelijk. De hobbyfotograaf: “Ik ben weer benaderd door media in binnen- en buitenland. Mijn eekhoorn komt, net als in september, in kranten en op televisie.”



De vorige foto ging inderdaad de hele wereld over. Fox News, NY Post, Daily Mail, NBC en vele andere internationale media plaatsten de eekhoornfoto toen. Daarnaast vloog het plaatje ook nog eens over de digitale toonbank via zijn eigen website. De opbrengst investeert in hij in zijn fotografiewensen, zoals betere apparatuur.